New Nakhchivan Prime Minister appointed

A new Prime Minister has been appointed in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic adopted a decision on the appointment based on a nomination by the President of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports, citing Supreme Assembly.

Under the decision, Jabbar Musayev has been appointed as the new Prime Minister of Nakhchivan.

Prior to this appointment, Musayev served as the head of the Nakhchivan City Executive Authority.

Earlier, a submission regarding the appointment of a new Prime Minister had been sent to the Supreme Assembly, which held a session to discuss the issue before adopting the final decision.

