Next meeting between Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs kicks off

The next meeting between Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan has started, News.az reports.

Discussions on the peace deal draft are conducted at the meeting held in the city of Arlington, USA.

Later, the parties are expected to meet with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.


