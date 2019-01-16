Nicolas Sarkozy visits Azerbaijani-French University

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has visited the Azerbaijani-French University (UFAZ), AzerTag reports.

Nicolas Sarkozy viewed an exhibition of photos taken by Azerbaijani students at a summer school held in Strasbourg, as well as archive documents relating to the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

In his address to students, the former president described Azerbaijan as a very strong and important country.

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy signed a guest book of the university.

News.Az

News.Az