Nicolas Sarkozy visits Azerbaijani-French University
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has visited the Azerbaijani-French University (UFAZ), AzerTag reports.
Nicolas Sarkozy viewed an exhibition of photos taken by Azerbaijani students at a summer school held in Strasbourg, as well as archive documents relating to the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.
In his address to students, the former president described Azerbaijan as a very strong and important country.
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy signed a guest book of the university.
News.Az