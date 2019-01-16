Yandex metrika counter

Nicolas Sarkozy visits Azerbaijani-French University

  • Politics
  • Share
Nicolas Sarkozy visits Azerbaijani-French University

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has visited the Azerbaijani-French University (UFAZ), AzerTag reports.

Nicolas Sarkozy viewed an exhibition of photos taken by Azerbaijani students at a summer school held in Strasbourg, as well as archive documents relating to the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

In his address to students, the former president described Azerbaijan as a very strong and important country.

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy signed a guest book of the university.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      