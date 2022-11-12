November 8 proclaimed Azerbaijan Victory Day in city of Durham, North Carolina

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mayor of the city of Durham in the USA state of North Carolina has proclaimed November 8 as the Azerbaijan Victory Day, News.az reports.

The statement, which was signed by the Mayor of the city Elaine M. O'Neal, reads:

"The City of Durham is home to a proud and vibrant Azerbaijani Americans that bolstered the city in the realms of art and music, business and finance, law and government, education and social service, and science and medicine.

The Azerbaijani Friendship Organization has worked to promote cross-cultural understanding between Durham and Azerbaijan

The Azerbaijani Americans of Durham have long stood among fellow Durham residents as advocates and activists that work to fortify our historic neighborhoods while working toward a better town and society for all.

On November 8th, 2022, Azerbaijani Americans will celebrate Azerbaijan Victory Day in commemoration of the liberation of Azerbaijan's internationally recognized territories from occupation in 2020.

Therefore, Elaine M. O'Neal, Mayor of the City of Durham, North Carolina, does hereby proclaim November 8, 2022, as "AZERBAIJAN VICTORY DAY" In the City of Durham, and hereby encourage all residents to join in celebrating the many contributions of Azerbaijani Americans."





News.Az