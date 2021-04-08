OIC supports all Azerbaijan’s efforts to restore lands liberated from Armenian occupation – Sec-Gen

+ ↺ − 16 px

Of course, Azerbaijan had to complete military operations, but the restoration of these territories takes time, funds and patience, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Yousef Bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen said.

Yousef Bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen made the remark at the joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

The secretary general stressed that the OIC supports all efforts of Azerbaijan in this area.

"All member-states of the OIC will support these efforts of Azerbaijan," the secretary general said. "Of course, I will come to Azerbaijan in the future again to see the restoration work."

"The Islamic Development Bank also supports the restoration of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan," Yousef Bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen said. "In case of new projects development, the bank can issue interest-free loans and render other support."

