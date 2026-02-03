Olympic boxing champion Marian Kasprzyk dies at 86

+ ↺ − 16 px

Poland’s former Olympic boxing champion Marian Kasprzyk has died at the age of 86, the Polish Boxing Association confirmed, marking the loss of one of the country’s most respected figures in the sport.

Kasprzyk rose to international prominence after winning gold in the welterweight division at the 1964 Tokyo Olympic Games. He was widely recognized for his unconventional boxing style, strong tactical awareness and disciplined ring strategy, which helped him stand out during a highly competitive era in amateur boxing, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Before his Olympic gold success, Kasprzyk had already secured a place among Poland’s top fighters by winning bronze in the light welterweight category at the 1960 Olympics. Across his career, he represented Poland in three Olympic Games, building a legacy as one of the country’s most accomplished boxers.

Following his retirement from professional competition, Kasprzyk remained deeply involved in the sport. He transitioned into coaching and youth education, helping train new generations of athletes and contributing to the development of boxing programs in Poland.

The Polish Boxing Association described him as a legendary figure whose achievements and character left a lasting impact on the sport. Officials said his influence extended beyond medals, highlighting his role in shaping Polish boxing culture and mentoring young athletes.

Kasprzyk competed during a period when Olympic boxing was a major stage for international sporting prestige, and his success helped strengthen Poland’s reputation in global amateur boxing.

His death has prompted tributes from the Polish sports community, with many remembering him not only as an Olympic champion but also as a dedicated coach and mentor who helped shape future fighters.

News.Az