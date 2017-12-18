Open Doors Day to be held on December 30

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the plan approved by the Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Open Doors Day will be held for parents and relatives of the soldiers in all military units on December 30 at 11.00, on the occasion of the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year, according to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

Visitors will get acquainted with the housing and living conditions created in military units, as well as will visit official, administrative buildings, soldiers' barracks and mess halls. A demonstration of various types of military equipment and weapons will also be organized for the guests.

During the Open Doors Day, which will be held in military units with the participation of the command staff, meetings with parents will be organized to discuss all questions they are interested in. Concert programs and other cultural events will also be held.

