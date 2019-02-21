OSCE: Commitment by Azerbaijan, Armenia to prepare their populations for peace is very promising signal

Commitment by Azerbaijan and Armenia to prepare their populations for peace is a very promising signal, Trend reports citing Thomas Greminger, Secretary General of the OSCE.

He made the remarks during the winter session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in Vienna, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

“We hope to see progress in the Minsk process working towards a peaceful solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The commitment by the leadership of Armenia and Azerbaijan to prepare their populations for peace is a very promising signal. I would like to stress the need to intensify our efforts to work together constructively in all the existing mediation formats,” said Greminger.

News.Az

