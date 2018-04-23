Yandex metrika counter

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs release statement on Nagorno-Karabakh

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs release statement on Nagorno-Karabakh

The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America) have released a statement in the light of recent political developments in the region, APA reports.

The Co-Chairs underscored the critical importance of the sides respecting the ceasefire at this delicate time.

The Co-Chairs called on the sides to take immediate measures to reduce tensions, and look forward to meeting with the parties as soon as possible to renew intensified negotiations to find a lasting and peaceful solution to the conflict.

News.Az


