Afghan army headquarters destroyed in Kandahar and Nangarhar - VIDEO
Photo: AP Photo

Targeted air strikes have destroyed the headquarters of the Afghan army in Kandahar and Nangarhar provinces.

The operations were carried out by Pakistani armed forces aiming at key military infrastructure, though further details about casualties or the responsible parties have not yet been disclosed, News.Az reports, citing The STRATCOM Bureau.

Local authorities confirmed the strikes caused significant damage to both facilities, highlighting a major escalation in ongoing security challenges in the region.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

