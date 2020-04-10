Pakistan rejects so-called “elections” in occupied Azerbaijani territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan does not recognize the so-called “presidential and parliamentary elections” held on March 31, 2020 in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region occupied by

The “elections” are a clear violation of international norms, international law and UN Security Council resolutions, Aisha Farooqui, spokeswoman of Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said at a weekly briefing, DND news agency reported.

“The election constitutes a clear breach of international law and UN Security Council resolutions. It is taken as an attempt by Armenia to hamper the ongoing negotiation process for finding lasting solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict through peaceful means,” she said.

The spokeswoman stressed that Pakistan reaffirms its principled position on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and reiterates its support to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

News.Az

