Pakistani PM visits tomb of Azerbaijan’s Great Leader Heydar Aliyev

Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, who is on an official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, has visited the Alley of Honors, News.Az reports.

Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to National Leader, architect and founder of modern and independent Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev, and laid a wreath at the tomb.

