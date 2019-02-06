Pashinyan appoints Shirak and Tavush governors

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has appointed Tigran Petrosyan as Shirak province governor and Hayk Chobanyan as Tavush province governor.

At today’s regular Cabinet meeting, the PM wished success to the new-appointed governors and outlined their priorities in office. "Your top priority objective is to attract new investments create jobs to improve social and economic things in the provinces," ARKA cited him as saying.

The newly appointed governors' predecessors, Karen Sarukhanyan and Vahe Galumyan, resigned on January 17 for parliamentary activity – they are now MPs from My Step bloc.

News.Az

