Passengers film Iran's bombing Israel - VIDEO

  • Middle East
Passengers on flights to Dubai and Tel Aviv witnessed the bombing of Israel, News.Az reports.

People on board the aircraft flying to the largest city in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) managed to film the missile attack.

During the flight, passengers saw from their windows several missiles flying one after another relatively close to the plane.


News.Az 

