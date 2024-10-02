Passengers film Iran's bombing Israel - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Passengers on flights to Dubai and Tel Aviv witnessed the bombing of Israel, News.Az reports.

This is what #Iran's #attack on #Israel looked like from a plane yesterday.



The flight was headed to #Dubai, the video was published by the @newyorkpost . pic.twitter.com/iQcidQ3fpy — News.Az (@news_az) October 2, 2024

People on board the aircraft flying to the largest city in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) managed to film the missile attack.During the flight, passengers saw from their windows several missiles flying one after another relatively close to the plane.

News.Az