Pentagon opens $1.1B drone race, invites Ukrainian firms

The U.S. Pentagon has invited two Ukrainian drone manufacturers to join a major defense competition that could lead to contracts worth up to $1.1 billion, as Washington accelerates efforts to modernize its drone capabilities.

According to a February 3 notice, 25 companies were selected to participate in the first stage of the initiative, part of the Pentagon’s broader “Drone Dominance Program.” The competition phase, known as “The Gauntlet,” will be held at Fort Benning, Georgia, a major U.S. Army training and technology testing hub, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Among the invited companies is General Cherry, one of Ukraine’s largest producers of first-person-view (FPV) drones. The company saw rapid growth during 2025, though its expansion also drew scrutiny. Another invited participant, listed as Ukrainian Defense Drones Tech Corp, could not be verified in major corporate registries, raising questions about its background.

The Pentagon plans to award around $150 million in prototype orders after the first phase. The total program budget is expected to reach $1.1 billion across four development stages, with a focus on faster innovation cycles measured in months rather than years.

U.S. defense officials are increasingly trying to adapt procurement strategies to match the pace of modern warfare, particularly lessons learned from the Russia-Ukraine war, where rapid drone innovation and mass production have played a decisive role.

The initiative also reflects ongoing concerns over high costs in U.S. drone procurement. Previous defense contracts have drawn attention for significantly higher per-unit costs compared with simpler, combat-proven drone models developed in Ukraine.

Recent Pentagon programs have aimed to close that gap, including efforts to develop domestic alternatives to widely used strike drones. However, analysts say results remain mixed as the U.S. defense industry balances technological sophistication with cost efficiency.

The new drone competition signals a shift toward faster testing, iterative development and closer cooperation with battle-tested drone producers as the Pentagon prepares for future conflicts shaped by unmanned systems.

