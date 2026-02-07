Phil Salt cleared as England name team for T20 World Cup opener

Salt will open the batting alongside wicketkeeper Jos Buttler when England face Nepal at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Sunday in Group C, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The right-hander missed Tuesday’s third T20 against Sri Lanka after suffering a back spasm, but he returned to training on Friday and has now been cleared to resume his place at the top of the order.

Tom Banton, who impressed with a fluent 54 off 33 balls against Sri Lanka five days ago, has been selected at number four ahead of Ben Duckett.

In the bowling department, left-arm fast bowler Luke Wood has been chosen ahead of Jamie Overton and will join Jofra Archer and Sam Curran in England’s pace attack.

England have also opted for a spin-heavy option, naming four spinners in the squad. Lead spinner Adil Rashid and Liam Dawson will be supported by all-rounders Jacob Bethell and Will Jacks.

England XI: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (captain), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood.