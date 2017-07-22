Philippine president congratulates Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Philippines Rodrigo Roa Duterte has congratulated President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Trend reports.

“I extend my warmest greetings to you and your people on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Azerbaijan,” said Duterte in his congratulatory letter.

“I also take this opportunity to express the Philippines’ desire to further strengthen our bilateral relations and hope that our ties will expand across more areas of mutual interest in the coming years,” he noted.

“I wish Your Excellency the best of health and continued success in leading Azerbaijan to greater progress and prosperity,” added the Philippine president. “Accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

News.Az

