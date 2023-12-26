Pope Francis prays for peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

In his Christmas message at the midday "Urbi et Orbi" blessing on Christmas Day, Pope Francis emphasized the importance of the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, News.Az reports.

“May Armenia and Azerbaijan draw closer to a definitive peace, especially through humanitarian outreach and the return of refugees to their homes in security and with respect for religious traditions and places of worship,” Pope Francis prayed.

Pope Francis also stressed the importance of ensuring peace in the Middle East and other conflict zones.

News.Az