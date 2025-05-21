President Aliyev: Azerbaijan places special significance on Middle Corridor digitalization

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan places special significance on the digitalization of the Middle Corridor, said President Ilham Aliyev during his address at the Informal Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States.

“Work is underway on a project for a single digital platform to streamline transport operations and trade between the Caspian ports. With a fleet of over 50 trade vessels, Azerbaijan provides important transit services for the Turkic states,” the head of state added, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

President Ilham Aliyev also said that there are currently eight international airports in operation in Azerbaijan.

“The ninth airport will be commissioned soon,” he noted.

“Three of the nine international airports are on Azerbaijan’s territory liberated from Armenian occupation. Additionally, a cargo terminal with a handling capacity of 1, 5 million tons is currently under construction,” the head of state pointed out.

News.Az