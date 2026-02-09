President Aliyev discusses cooperation with U.S. Jewish leaders

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with a delegation of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, led by Betsy Berns Korn, in Baku on Monday to discuss expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States, as well as regional issues.

During the meeting, the head of state touched upon the role of U.S. President Donald Trump in advancing the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia, noting that the two countries have already become accustomed to living in peace. President Aliyev emphasized that ensuring peace and stability in the region would make a significant contribution to its development and highlighted the importance of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) and other connectivity projects in expanding regional cooperation, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Stating that Azerbaijan–U.S. relations have been developing successfully since Donald Trump’s return to power, the head of state described his multiple meetings with the U.S. president over the past six months as unprecedented in the history of bilateral relations.

During the conversation, the delegation recalled previous meetings between President Ilham Aliyev and representatives of the Conference. Betsy Berns Korn expressed gratitude to President Aliyev for the reception, noting that she was pleased to lead a large delegation to Azerbaijan to discuss opportunities for expanding cooperation, taking into account the country’s strategic importance and its strong ties with the United States and Israel.

She also conveyed congratulations on the progress made in Washington last August in advancing the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia, underscoring the leadership demonstrated by President Aliyev and the efforts of President Trump.

The meeting also noted Azerbaijan’s historically tolerant environment and the state support extended to the Jewish community, as well as to representatives of other ethnic and religious groups.

Both sides welcomed the development of Azerbaijan–U.S. relations, highlighting successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, and stressing its role in expanding Azerbaijan–U.S. and Azerbaijan–Israel relations.

News.Az