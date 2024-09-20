President Aliyev: Establishment of Garabagh University is historic event

+ ↺ − 16 px

The establishment of Garabagh University is a historic event, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting with the teaching staff and students of the university.

The President noted that a beautiful dormitory has already been built for the university, and in the next three years, new academic buildings will be constructed, News.Az reports.He expressed hope that Garabagh University will become one of the leading higher education institutions in the country.The head of state highlighted the creation of a modern dormitory for students and announced plans for new academic buildings to be constructed over the next three years. He expressed hope that Garabagh University will grow into one of Azerbaijan's leading higher education institutions.During the meeting, President Aliyev also highlighted the heroism and professionalism of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.The president emphasized that the operations carried out by the glorious Azerbaijani Army during the 44-day war have no parallels in world military history."For 44 days, in this difficult geographical terrain, breaking through five, six and at times even seven lines of the enemy defense, going forward every day, climbing from the bottom to the top, sustaining losses, liberating the impregnable fortress of Shusha by climbing its steep rocks only with light weapons – what other army has displayed similar heroism and showed such professionalism in modern history? This is the truth," he said."We have demonstrated that with strong will, professionalism, patriotism, and a young generation raised in the national spirit, no force can stand in the way of that nation. Neither the 7th, 6th, 8th, 9th, or 10th defense lines, nor the geographical advantage of the Armenian army, as they were positioned on all the hills—neither great powers nor the countries that armed Armenia and provided them with moral and physical support. No one. Look, when all these factors come together, no one can stand in the way of that nation," the head of state added.President Aliyev also emphasized the importance of faith in achieving justice."We have shown the whole world, especially nations suffering from occupation and colonialism, that one must live with faith. Faith must never be broken. If it is, justice will never prevail. But there is justice in the world," he said."As President, I also thought at certain times that there was no justice in the world. But I knew that in order to achieve this justice, you have to secure it yourself, it will not fall from the sky. You may be right, the whole world may acknowledge and know that you are right, but there will be no result. Therefore, this should be the basis for our future activities. Of course, our example is a beacon of hope for many peoples still suffering from occupation and facing injustices today. This is important. But the main goals for our people in the future are to rely on our own strength, to be strong, to build a strong state, not to depend on anyone, not to bow down to anyone. Of course, there must be a state policy to ensure this, and it is there."He stated that the 44-day Patriotic War showed that there is probably no other country where society would demonstrate such unity as ours."The generation coming after us, the young people, should also follow this path. First of all, they should be educated in the national spirit, they should be attached to their culture, traditions, and moral values. They should not be influenced by anyone and should not be misguided by various promises. This 30-year period of the occupation of our lands showed it. Almost all great powers, all of them wanted to make this occupation permanent," the head of state concluded.

News.Az