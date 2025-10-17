President Aliyev highlights Azerbaijan’s role in promoting intercultural dialogue

He noted that the coexistence of representatives of all religions and ethnic groups in an atmosphere of mutual respect, trust, and peace has played a significant role in the socio-political development of Azerbaijan as a multinational and multi-confessional country, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“The preservation of traditions of multiculturalism and tolerance is an integral part of the social and cultural foundations of Azerbaijani society and constitutes one of the main directions of state policy,” Aliyev emphasized in his address to the participants of the 4th meeting of the Asian Cultural Council of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP), which opened in Baku on Friday.

The president also described Azerbaijan as a unique space where various civilizations converge and where cultures, religions, and traditions have developed in an environment of mutual interaction.

He further described the ICAPP Asian Cultural Council as an important platform for highlighting the continent's intercultural dialogue potential, noting that the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, traditionally hosted by Azerbaijan, has evolved into a major platform supporting international initiatives aimed at promoting peace through culture.

Aliyev noted that the central theme of the ICAPP meeting in Baku aligns with humanity's most pressing priorities, contributing to the establishment of a new global order based on humanist and inclusive principles.