President Aliyev: Southern Gas Corridor ensures ten countries’ energy security

+ ↺ − 16 px

Energy supplies today clearly demonstrate that national security cannot be separated from energy security, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said on Friday.

He made the remarks during a session titled “Azerbaijan's role in the new geopolitical environment” at the International Cernobbio Forum, News.Az reports.“The 3,500 km integrated pipeline system from Azerbaijan to Italy, known as the Southern Gas Corridor, today ensures energy security for ten countries. We now have ten countries receiving gas from Azerbaijan, seven of which are members of the European Union. That is probably why the European Commission calls Azerbaijan a pan-European gas supplier and a reliable partner,” the head of state noted.

News.Az