President Aliyev strengthens dialogue ties in meeting with Muslim Council

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Mohamed Abdelsalam, Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday to discuss humanitarian values, interfaith dialogue, and international cooperation.

During the meeting, Abdelsalam recalled his previous visits to Azerbaijan and meetings with President Aliyev. He also congratulated the president on receiving the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Expressing his gratitude for the congratulations and the prestigious award, President Aliyev praised the efforts of the Zayed Foundation, particularly its role in promoting the humanitarian legacy and human values of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founder of the United Arab Emirates, worldwide.

President Aliyev’s receipt of the award was also seen as a reflection of the high regard expressed by Pope Leo XIV and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayeb, for the president’s efforts to advance peace.

