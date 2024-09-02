President Erdogan holds phone call with Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 2, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Türkiye called President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to congratulate him on the Yeni Azerbaijan Party's decisive victory in the parliamentary elections.



The President of Türkiye underscored the significance of these elections as the first parliamentary elections held across Azerbaijan’s entire territory following the full restoration of the country's sovereignty. Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasized that the elections were conducted in a free, open, and democratic environment, reflecting the will of the Azerbaijani people.President Ilham Aliyev thanked the Turkish President for the congratulations.During their conversation, the Presidents stressed the importance of interparliamentary ties between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, as well as the regular reciprocal visits of parliamentary delegations. They also noted the extensive participation of the Turkish Grand National Assembly's interparliamentary friendship group as observers in these elections held in Azerbaijan.They exchanged views on the prospects for brotherhood and strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

