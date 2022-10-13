President Ilham Aliyev: Alliance between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan is based on common roots and common interests

+ ↺ − 16 px

“In the future, while coordinating our infrastructure plans, I think we can synchronize further work to expand the capacity of the Trans-Caspian route, which will be in the interests of both our countries and peoples, long-term interests, in the interests of countries that are in our neighborhood. So this topic will have a very serious continuation,” said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev as he met with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana, News.az reports.

“On all other issues, as you noted, our countries are allies and strategic partners. This alliance is based on common roots and common interests,” the head of state noted.

News.Az