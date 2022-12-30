President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of second part of Central Park in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the second part of the Central Park in Baku, News.Az reports.

The head of state was informed of the works carried out at the park, which is located in Yasamal district.

The reconstruction of road transport infrastructure and landscaping works in the former “Sovetski” area of the capital started in November, 2013. The Central Park was designed by Austrian architect Jens Hoffmann.

A new garden in front of Tazapir Mosque and the first part of the Central Park, which was constructed along the Fuzuli street, were inaugurated with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva on May 22, 2019.

The second part of the Park, which is located between Mirzaagha Aliyev and Bashir Safaroghlu streets, occupies an area of 6.4 hectares. The park has two playgrounds, gazebos, two outdoor cafes, a fountain complex and a parking lot.

The head of state was informed that the road infrastructure was also reconstructed on Mirzaagha Aliyev, Bashir Safaroghlu and Chingiz Mustafayev streets around the park.

After the inauguration of the second part of the Central Park, the total area of the park built in the former “Sovetski” area has increased to 26.4 hectares.





News.Az