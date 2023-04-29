President Ilham Aliyev: Bayraktar center will be established in Azerbaijan in the near future

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Bayraktar center will be established in Azerbaijan in the near future, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the TEKNOFEST Aerospace and Technology Festival in Istanbul, News.Az reports.

The head of state said: “When Mr. Selcuk was in Azerbaijan at the beginning of this month, on April 3, we talked about future cooperation and agreed on the establishment of the Bayraktar center in Azerbaijan. Inshallah, the Bayraktar center will be established in Azerbaijan in the near future.”

News.Az