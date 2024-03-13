President Ilham Aliyev congratulates the Pope

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Pope Francis on the occasion of the Coronation Day.

The letter says: "Your Holiness,

It is on the occasion of your Election Anniversary that, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I am pleased to offer my most cordial congratulations to you and, through you, all your fellow coreligionists.

We place great importance on enhancing relations between Azerbaijan and the Holy See. The genuine dialogue and mutual understanding we have cultivated over the years contribute to preserving universal values and fostering solidarity among representatives of various religions and cultures.

I express my gratitude to you for the high value you place on Azerbaijan's traditions of multiculturalism and inclusivity, and its role in promoting interreligious and intercultural understanding globally.

I am confident that the atmosphere of exemplary cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Holy See will continue to contribute to the creation of an environment of mutual trust among civilizations.

I wish you good health, longevity, and success in your noble mission for the sake of sacred purposes."

