President Ilham Aliyev: Cooperation with MASDAR will transform Azerbaijan into a very important source of green energy exports

“Yesterday, MASDAR and Azerbaijan’s national energy company SOCAR signed an agreement to develop four gigawatt of wind and solar power plants in Azerbaijan, and this is only a short-term project. Mid-term projects will increase the volume up to 10 gigawatts,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the official opening ceremony of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week held in the capital of the United Arab Emirates, News.Az reports.

“This is absolutely doable. We have a roadmap for that. This project, only this project, our cooperation with MASDAR will transform Azerbaijan into a very important source of green energy exports,” the head of state noted.

“In total, MoUs and agreements signed by Azerbaijan with the international energy companies will allow us to produce up to 22 gigawatts of wind and solar energy,” President Ilham Aliyev emphasized.

News.Az