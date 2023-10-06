President Ilham Aliyev receives WHO Regional Director for Europe

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe Hans Henri Kluge.

Hans Henri Kluge conveyed the greetings of Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings, and asked Hans Henri Kluge to communicate his greetings to Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The WHO Regional Director for Europe noted that Azerbaijan`s, personally President Ilham Aliyev`s activities as the chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement were highly appreciated in the field of global healthcare leadership. He expressed gratitude for the holding - on the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev as the chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement - of an online Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group dedicated to the fight against coronavirus in May 2020 under the motto “United against COVID-19”, and commended Azerbaijan for initiating a resolution on the fair and equal distribution of vaccines, as well as for its activities. Hans Henri Kluge underlined that Azerbaijan provided support to more than 80 countries during the pandemic, and said that the database system on the fight against COVID-19 created by Azerbaijan as part of the Non-Aligned Movement was very fruitful and made a great contribution to the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals.

During the conversation, they exchanged views on the situation in Azerbaijan`s Karabakh region.

Hans Henri Kluge pointed out that the visit of the mission, which included representatives of the UN Resident Coordinator Office and WHO Baku Office, to the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan was highly appreciated.

President Ilham Aliyev hailed WHO`s support for Azerbaijan in the fight against COVID-19, highlighted Azerbaijan`s assistance to more than 80 countries as the chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement, the establishment of the database system on the fight against COVID-19 as part of the NAM, as well as the country`s efforts toward vaccine solidarity.

The head of state underlined that Azerbaijan implements national, regional and international aid programs.

On the situation in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev said that it was the fictitious regime that caused turmoil among local population in Karabakh and forced them to move to Armenia.

The head of state pointed out that Azerbaijan had supported medical evacuations through the International Committee of the Red Cross since establishment of the Lachin state border checkpoint.

President Ilham Aliyev underlined that the Azerbaijani firefighters had extinguished a fire after the explosion at a filling station in Khankendi. The Azerbaijani leader noted that assistance had been rendered to the injured with the Azerbaijani medical teams currently providing services to the local population in Khankendi.

The President of Azerbaijan said the State Migration Service, Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population are providing services on the ground. The head of state went on to say that population registration process had begun, and the portal had been launched to this end, adding that respective bodies are providing services on the ground to meet their daily needs and supply with food.

The Azerbaijani leader pointed out that police is guarding important infrastructure facilities as well as historical, religious and cultural monuments, and that electricity supply was ensured. President Ilham Aliyev underlined that all these are the testimony to the availability and implementation of the reintegration program of the Armenian residents of Karabakh.

The fact that the UN Resident Coordinator Office in Azerbaijan, and representatives of the organization’s respective specialized agencies will shortly make a trip to the region and that Azerbaijan backs this process was noted at the meeting.

