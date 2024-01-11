President Ilham Aliyev: Today, there are ample opportunities for advancing Azerbaijan-Latvia cooperation and enriching it with new substance

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The present level of relations between Azerbaijan and Latvia, based on the traditions of friendship and mutual respect, are gratifying. Throughout the past years our bilateral ties have grown stronger and elevated to the level of strategic partnership. Our cooperation has developed dynamically across many domains and historical contacts between our peoples have intensified,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory letter to President Edgars Rinkēvičs on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Latvia, News.Az reports.

“We are grateful to Latvia for its enduring support for Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the head of state said in his message.

“Today, there are ample opportunities for advancing cooperation between our countries and enriching it with new substance. I believe we will successfully continue our joint efforts to capitalize on the existing opportunities and in line with the interests of our peoples to develop and expand Azerbaijan-Latvia friendship and partnership both bilaterally and within the European Union framework,” the Azerbaijani President added.

News.Az