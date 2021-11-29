Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev’s working visit to Sochi in spotlight of Estonian media

Estonian “ERR” and “Postimees” news websites have published articles highlighting President Ilham Aliyev`s working visit to Sochi, his bilateral and trilateral meetings there.

The articles also featured President Ilham Aliyev`s bilateral meeting with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, as well as the trilateral meeting held among the Russian President, Azerbaijani President and the Armenian Prime Minister in Sochi. It was mentioned that during the trilateral meeting held in Sochi an agreement on demarcation was reached.

The articles also provided an insight into the history of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

