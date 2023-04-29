President of Azerbaijan: Türkiye's strong industry strengthens both Türkiye itself and its allies

President of Azerbaijan: Türkiye's strong industry strengthens both Türkiye itself and its allies

President of Azerbaijan: Türkiye's strong industry strengthens both Türkiye itself and its allies

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today, Türkiye is the trade, energy, transport and political center of Eurasia. The importance and role of Türkiye is increasing day by day, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the TEKNOFEST Aerospace and Technology Festival in Istanbul, News.Az reports.

The head of state noted that Türkiye’s strong industry strengthens both Türkiye itself and its allies. “The Turkish army is among the leading armies in the world today,” President Ilham Aliyev added.

News.Az