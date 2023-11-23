Yandex metrika counter

President of Tajikistan arrives in Azerbaijan for working visit

President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for a working visit, News.az reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Tajikistan at Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon was welcomed by Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov and other officials.


