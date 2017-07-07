Protest action held in front of the Armenian Embassy in Washington

A protest action was held in front of the Armenian Embassy in Washington against the recent military provocation of Yerevan, which resulted in the death of peaceful Azerbaijani residents, including two-year-old Zahra Guliyeva, Oxu.Az reports citing Trend.

The participants of the action carried posters with the inscriptions "I am Zahra", "Karabakh is an internationally recognized part of Azerbaijan", "Armenia must liberate Karabakh" and with photos of atrocities of the Armenian authorities against civilians of Azerbaijan.

The protesters also shouted slogans calling for the Armenian authorities to stop killing Azerbaijani civilians and children.

Recall that on July 4, about 20:40 the Armenian Armed Forces fired Alkhanli village of Fizuli region from 82 and 120-mm mortars and heavy grenade launchers.

As a result of this provocation of the Armenian side, residents of Alkhanli village Guliyeva Sahiba Idris gizi (born in 1967) and Guliyeva Zahra Elnur gizi (born in 2015) were killed. Guliyeva Sarvinaz Iltifat gizi (born in 1965), who received shrapnel wounds, was taken to a military hospital and operated on.

