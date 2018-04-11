Protest rally in Yerevan against Serzh Sargsyan’s candidacy for PM

Protest rally in Yerevan against Serzh Sargsyan’s candidacy for PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Participants of a rally organized by “For Sake of Armenian State” initiative have blocked the Tigran Mets Street in Yerevan near ​​the building of the Republica

The rally participants are trying to prevent the meeting of the RPA Executive Body, at which the issue of the prime minister’s candidacy will be discussed.

The protesters, sitting on the pavements, are chanting slogans against Serzh Sargsyan.

News.Az

News.Az