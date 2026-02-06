Protests erupt in Milan over ICE presence before Olympics opening

Hundreds of protesters gathered in Milan to oppose the presence of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and security-related school closures ahead of the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics opening ceremony.

The demonstrations came after the U.S. State Department said several federal agencies, including ICE, would help provide security for American delegations attending the Games, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Italian authorities ordered some schools in central Milan to close and restricted access to certain streets as part of security preparations for the ceremony.

Protesters, many of them students, marched through parts of the city carrying signs criticizing the presence of U.S. agencies and broader security measures linked to the Olympics.

Some demonstrators also used the protests to raise concerns about the cost of hosting the Olympics, housing affordability and the impact of large international events on local communities.

Environmental activists also staged demonstrations criticizing the role of energy companies sponsoring the Games.

Organizers have planned additional protests near areas connected to the opening ceremony later in the day.

Authorities have increased security across Milan as the city prepares to host major Olympic events across northern Italy.

