Putin phones Aliyev to discuss regional cooperation, economic ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin phoned his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev on Friday to discuss a range of key issues on the bilateral agenda.

The call followed their meeting on the sidelines of the CIS Heads of State Council session in Dushanbe on October 9, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The two leaders reaffirmed their mutual interest in further developing economic and trade relations, as well as implementing joint projects in the energy and transport logistics sectors.

During the conversation, they also discussed aspects of regional cooperation and the broader international situation.

The presidents agreed to maintain contact at various levels.

