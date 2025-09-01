Putin says Alaska Summit with Trump opens path to peace in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday that agreements reached during his August summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in Alaska could pave the way for resolving the war in Ukraine

“In this regard, we highly appreciate the efforts and proposals from China and India aimed at facilitating the resolution of the Ukrainian crisis,” Putin said at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) forum in Tianjin, News.Az reports, citing Reuters..

Putin added that the “understandings” achieved at the Russia–U.S. meeting in Alaska would also contribute to advancing peace efforts.

News.Az