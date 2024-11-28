Putin warns Russia could strike ‘decision-making’ centers in Kyiv

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Thursday that decision-making centers in Kyiv could become targets for Russia’s newest hypersonic missile system, the Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile.

"The Defense Ministry and the General Staff of the Russian Army are currently selecting targets to strike on the territory of Ukraine," Putin said speaking at the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Summit in Astana, News.Az reports, citing TASS. "These targets may include military facilities, defense industry enterprises or decision-making centers in Kiev," the Russian president stated.He also said that serial production of the Oreshnik missile system has already been launched."But at the end of the day, it will be up to us to choose the means of destruction considering the nature of the targets that were selected to be wiped out and the threats posed to the Russian Federation," Putin noted.The Russian president stressed that Moscow would respond to any and all strikes on Russian soil with the use of Western-made long-range missiles, up to and including "the possible continuation of Oreshnik tests in combat conditions, as was done on November 21."

News.Az