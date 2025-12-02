Putin: 'We are ready if Europe wants war'

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Tuesday, President Vladimir Putin warned that Russia is ready to confront Europe militarily if EU states opt for escalation, following accusations that Ukraine carried out "piracy" attacks on tankers in the Black Sea.

Speaking to reporters ahead of a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, Putin said Ukrainian strikes on tankers were “a violation of international norms,” News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“Such attacks become piracy when they are carried out in the exclusive economic zone of a third country,” he said.

Putin warned that Moscow would broaden its retaliation.



“Russia will expand its strikes on Ukrainian ports and on vessels entering these ports,” he said. “If these attacks continue, we will consider retaliatory measures against ships belonging to countries assisting Ukraine in these piracy operations.”

The Russian leader said Kiev and “its backers” must reconsider their actions, adding that Russia could go even further if necessary.



“The most radical step would be to cut Ukraine’s access to the sea, which would stop piracy entirely. But this would escalate the situation,” he said.

Putin also accused European governments of obstructing diplomatic efforts toward a settlement.

“Europeans have no peace agenda. They are currently blocking U.S. attempts to find a solution,” he said.

News.Az