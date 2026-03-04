Qatar Airways again extends flight suspension

+ ↺ − 16 px

Qatar Airways said on Wednesday that its flight operations remain temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace.

In an update on X, Qatar Airways said it will resume operations once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the safe reopening of Qatari airspace, News.Az reports.

A further update will be provided on 06 March by 09:00 Doha time (06:00 UTC).

All passengers are advised to monitor the latest flight information via http://qatarairways.com or the Qatar Airways mobile app.

News.Az