Qatar’s Emir: Israel’s war on Gaza is “nothing but genocide”

Qatar’s Emir: Israel’s war on Gaza is “nothing but genocide”

+ ↺ − 16 px

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza as genocide, denouncing ongoing violations of the ceasefire and calling for international protection for Palestinians.

Speaking at the opening session of Qatar’s Shura Council, the emir urged the global community to hold perpetrators accountable, saying:

“It is unfortunate that the international community remains incapable of enforcing respect when it comes to the tragedy of the Palestinian people,” News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

He also reaffirmed Qatar’s condemnation of Israeli policies, including turning Gaza into an uninhabitable area, expanding settlements in the West Bank, and attempts to Judaise the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

“We also affirm that the Gaza Strip is an integral part of the Palestinian territories of the unified Palestinian state,” Sheikh Tamim added.

News.Az