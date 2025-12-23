Rare snowfall blankets parts of Saudi Arabia after 30 years - VIDEO

A powerful cold air mass brought strong winds and rainfall, with higher elevations in the north experiencing snowfall, News.Az reports, citing Gulf Today.

In areas near Tabuk, including Jabal Al Lawz and the Trojena highlands, temperatures dropped to around minus 4 degrees Celsius, allowing snow to accumulate at elevations of about 2,600 metres.

Local television channels described the snowfall as a historic event, while images and videos shared on social media showed mountain ranges transformed into white, snow-covered scenery. Residents in regions such as Tabuk and Hail ventured outdoors to enjoy the rare conditions, with some seen skiing and taking photos amid the icy backdrop.

Snowfall blanketed parts of Tabuk and Hail, with residents stepping out to ski and enjoy the icy scenes—a moment you don’t see every day in the Kingdom! pic.twitter.com/7hj9iOEZ2A — Life in Saudi Arabia (@LifeSaudiArabia) December 20, 2025

The unusual weather sparked excitement and disbelief across the country, with many residents sharing footage of the Kingdom blanketed in snow. One widely circulated video on X showed a group of camels standing in a desert area covered with snow under dark, heavy clouds. Another video captured adults skiing, celebrating a scene rarely witnessed in Saudi Arabia.

The cold wave was also accompanied by widespread rainfall across several parts of the country, further underscoring the unusual nature of the weather event.