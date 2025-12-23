Yandex metrika counter

Rare snowfall blankets parts of Saudi Arabia after 30 years - VIDEO

  • Video
  • Share
Rare snowfall blankets parts of Saudi Arabia after 30 years - VIDEO
Rare snowfall blankets parts of Saudi Arabia after 30 years (Photo: X social media platform)

Several regions of Saudi Arabia have been covered in snow for the first time in three decades, turning the Kingdom’s desert-bordered mountains into a striking winter landscape as severe weather swept through the area.

A powerful cold air mass brought strong winds and rainfall, with higher elevations in the north experiencing snowfall, News.Az reports, citing Gulf Today.

In areas near Tabuk, including Jabal Al Lawz and the Trojena highlands, temperatures dropped to around minus 4 degrees Celsius, allowing snow to accumulate at elevations of about 2,600 metres.

Local television channels described the snowfall as a historic event, while images and videos shared on social media showed mountain ranges transformed into white, snow-covered scenery. Residents in regions such as Tabuk and Hail ventured outdoors to enjoy the rare conditions, with some seen skiing and taking photos amid the icy backdrop.

The unusual weather sparked excitement and disbelief across the country, with many residents sharing footage of the Kingdom blanketed in snow. One widely circulated video on X showed a group of camels standing in a desert area covered with snow under dark, heavy clouds. Another video captured adults skiing, celebrating a scene rarely witnessed in Saudi Arabia.

The cold wave was also accompanied by widespread rainfall across several parts of the country, further underscoring the unusual nature of the weather event.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      