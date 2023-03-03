Reception hosted in honor of participants of Baku Summit of Non-Aligned Movement

+ ↺ − 16 px

On March 2, a reception was hosted in honor of participants of the Summit-level Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group in response to COVID-19 held in Baku, News.Az reports.

The Summit-level Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group in response to COVID-19 was held in Baku on Thursday.

The Summit was attended by heads of state and government of about 70 countries, including presidents of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Iraq, Libya, vice presidents of Cuba, Gabon, Tanzania, prime ministers of Algeria and Kenya, high-level representatives of various countries, heads of international organizations - Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization (WTO) Zurab Pololikashvili, Director General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) António Vitorino, Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva (UN Geneva) Tatiana Valovaya, Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Khusrav Noziri, as well as ministers, deputy ministers, ambassadors and others.

News.Az