Representatives of int’l think tanks, analytic centers arrive in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam (PHOTO)

Representatives of international think tanks and analytic centers on Monday arrived in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district liberated from the Armenian occupation, a News.Az correspondent reports from the district.

During the visit co-organized by the ADA University and the Baku-based Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), experts from 15 countries will witness the severe consequences of acts of vandalism committed by Armenia during the occupation of district.

The foreign guests will also tour the Aghdam city center, Juma Mosque, Drama Theater, Imarat stadium of Qarabag FC and the monuments complex of Karabakh Khans in the district.

