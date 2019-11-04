Rocket, artillery units of Azerbaijani army conduct live-fire exercises (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani army conducted live-fire tactical exercises involving mortar artillery, rocket and anti-tank units in accordance with the combat training plan for 2019, approved by the country’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov.

During the exercises, combat coordination measures were taken to improve the interoperability of reconnaissance units, UAVs and other units, the Defense Ministry reported Monday.

The units completed the tasks by hitting targets in the depths of the defense of the imaginary enemy.

News.Az

News.Az