Ruling party responds to accusations against Azerbaijan

"Sometimes media spread absurd claims about Azerbaijan."

"When the issue is investigated, no source confirming is disclosed. I think the next analogical article is an integral part of a campaign against Azerbaijan by certain circles abroad".

Member of the Political Council of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Defence, Security and Fight against Corruption, Aydin Mirzazadah told Report commenting on "Azerbaijan operated secret $3bn secret slush fund" article published in some mass media.

The MP said that there are no sources in these articles, claims are published and they are trying to make a negative opinion about Azerbaijan: "I have no doubt that certain circles, including Armenian diaspora organizations may stand behind this action, failing carry out intentions regarding Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan is fairly transparent in its internal and external policies. With the maintenance of stability of manat, Azerbaijan attract large investments from abroad, number of countries willing to cooperate with us increases, Azerbaijan gains a high reputation in the international arena. Azerbaijan is the initiator of regional and economic projects, many states are involved in these projects.

Azerbaijani culture, truth is recognized in the world community. Countrywide sport has gained great successes in recent years. Azerbaijani government never makes illegal steps. There is no need for it. Simply, it is in the interest of some foreign circles to kick up a row about Azerbaijan and name the country in any issue. It has occurred periodically, we are not surprised to hear another anti-Azerbaijani information. There is no fact that confirms this claim, it is impossible either".

Mirzazadah noted that if necessary, Azerbaijani state bodies can bring this issue to the legal framework.

Notably, BBC News published an article titled "Azerbaijan operated secret $3bn secret slush fund" on the basis of papers of the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) and relevant articles published in the Guardian newspaper.

