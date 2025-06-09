In return, the same number of prisoners of war from the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been handed over to Kyiv.
Russia and Ukraine exchange prisoners of war
A prisoner exchange has taken place between Russia and Ukraine, News.Az reports citing the Russian Ministry of Defense.
It was noted that, based on the agreement reached in Istanbul, the first group of Russian prisoners of war under the age of 25 has been returned from territory controlled by Kyiv.